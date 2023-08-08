Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HIMS. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 8,270,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,684. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $81,192.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,802.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $81,192.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,802.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,481.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,691 shares of company stock worth $2,374,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

