Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,270. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.48. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $75,438.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 445,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,840.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,481.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $75,438.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 445,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,840.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,691 shares of company stock worth $2,374,527. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

