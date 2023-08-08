Honeywell International Inc. (HON) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.