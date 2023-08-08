Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Raised by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.43. 1,447,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,521. The stock has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

