Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lowered to Sell at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of HRZN opened at $12.20 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $391.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.59%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.