Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 10.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

