Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,777 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Electronic Arts comprises about 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 814,081 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.