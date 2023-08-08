Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,899 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,821 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,771,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,877. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

