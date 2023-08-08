Howard Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 278,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,000. ProShares Ultra Technology comprises 1.7% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 2.06% of ProShares Ultra Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA ROM traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $42.80. 71,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,463. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

