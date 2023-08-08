HSBC Cuts Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target to $38.70

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $42.80 to $38.70 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.23.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $324,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

