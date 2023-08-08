iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins downgraded iA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.75.

Shares of IAG traded up C$2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$89.05. The stock had a trading volume of 144,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$67.43 and a 1-year high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial will post 9.4507187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. Also, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total transaction of C$201,536.54. Insiders sold a total of 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

