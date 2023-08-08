ICL Group (ICL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 35.99%. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ICL Group Price Performance
ICL stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
ICL Group Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 213.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 975,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ICL Group by 1,302.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,568,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 1,456,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICL Group
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
