ICL Group (ICL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 35.99%. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICL stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.1132 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 213.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 975,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ICL Group by 1,302.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,568,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 1,456,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

