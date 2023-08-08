Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 40950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Iconic Minerals Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.