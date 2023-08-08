IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Research Coverage Started at SVB Securities

SVB Securities began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 143.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,417 shares of company stock worth $239,591 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.