IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $62,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $508.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

