IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Stock Performance

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of IGIFF stock remained flat at $28.43 during trading on Friday. 65 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.4127 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.