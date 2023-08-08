Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.46. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares changing hands.

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46.

About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V)

Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.

