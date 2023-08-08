IMI plc (IMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IMI Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,557 ($19.90) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,613.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,563.60. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,687.10 ($21.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,795.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($24.28) to GBX 1,920 ($24.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IMI news, insider Thomas Thune Andersen purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,400 ($8,178.91). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 418 shares of company stock worth $668,827. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

