Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 1st

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Impax Environmental Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:IEM opened at GBX 401 ($5.12) on Tuesday. Impax Environmental Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 373.23 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 486.44 ($6.22). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 408.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 419.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

