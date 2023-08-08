Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 1st

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Impax Environmental Markets Trading Down 0.2 %
LON:IEM opened at GBX 401 ($5.12) on Tuesday. Impax Environmental Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 373.23 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 486.44 ($6.22). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 408.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 419.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.15 and a beta of 0.80.
Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile
