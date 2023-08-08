Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $79.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,346,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,456 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 4,283.0% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 876,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,541,000 after acquiring an additional 856,596 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMO stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3789 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

