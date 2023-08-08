INCA Investments LLC Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

INCA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,961,000. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte accounts for about 8.2% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 0.6 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,916. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $2.1262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.