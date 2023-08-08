Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ingredion also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.80-9.40 EPS.

INGR stock traded down $8.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 830,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,058. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ingredion by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ingredion by 14.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

