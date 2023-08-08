Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.06). Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,511.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Inhibikase Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IKT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.75. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,947,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

