Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 8.9%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 96,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 382,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.71.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,961.44% and a negative net margin of 12,725.62%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Inhibrx by 154.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

