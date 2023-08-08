Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,227 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 674.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 935,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after buying an additional 814,960 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 228,827 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,645.5% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 630,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 581,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 75,855 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of PMAY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. 42,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $550.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

