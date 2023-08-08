Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.20 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Inogen updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Inogen Stock Down 15.3 %

INGN stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 348,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,276. Inogen has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Inogen by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the first quarter worth $141,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.