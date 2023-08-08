Insider Buying: Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,182.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GHI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 22,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,593. The company has a current ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

GHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at $90,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

