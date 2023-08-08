Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

Accenture stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.26. The company has a market capitalization of $209.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.