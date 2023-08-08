Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CAO Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Assurant Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.09. 273,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,041. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.63. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,934,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 824,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

