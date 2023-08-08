Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) SVP Sells 2,787 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) SVP Luke Alverson sold 2,787 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $510,912.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Luke Alverson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $86,808.00.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.00. The company had a trading volume of 62,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.39. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.70 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 358.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

