Insider Selling: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Chairman Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA stock traded down $33.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,478.48. The company had a trading volume of 38,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,316.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,043.02.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 60.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

