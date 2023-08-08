Insider Selling: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Director Sells 3,225 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.77. The company had a trading volume of 594,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.65. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 69.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 31.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

