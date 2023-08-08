Insider Selling: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Powell Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:POWL traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. 145,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $926.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Powell Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 48.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.