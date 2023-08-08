Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,636.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,622. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

