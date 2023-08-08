Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $20,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IBP traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,711. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

