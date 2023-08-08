Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $238.16 and last traded at $238.85. 1,466,170 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 669,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.85.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

