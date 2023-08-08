Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Lowered to C$220.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$220.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Intact Financial stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.76. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.16 and its 200 day moving average is $146.89. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

