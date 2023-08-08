Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Shares of IAS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.14. 803,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,646 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $167,936.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,292.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,756,933 shares of company stock valued at $267,781,604. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth $2,217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

