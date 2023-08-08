Intellicheck (IDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Intellicheck to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Intellicheck Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:IDN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 10,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,431. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $50.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.60.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
