International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 17.5 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $14.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $127.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $262,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

