International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.00% from the stock’s current price.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

NYSE:IFF opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $127.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

