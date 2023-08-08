Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 36.4% during the first quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,624,000 after acquiring an additional 74,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $12.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,586. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $514.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $463.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.62.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

