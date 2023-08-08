Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. 1,078,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,339. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

