Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSCR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,074. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $19.86.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
