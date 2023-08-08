Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Invesco Stock Up 2.0 %

IVZ stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,035,000 after purchasing an additional 145,285 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

