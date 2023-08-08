Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

IVZ stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,035,000 after purchasing an additional 145,285 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

