Investment Partners LTD. Has $284,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,352,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $9.13 on Tuesday, reaching $520.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,220. The business’s 50-day moving average is $488.44 and its 200 day moving average is $406.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

