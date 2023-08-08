Investment Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,562,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,560,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after acquiring an additional 252,607 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.51. 234,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,800. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.