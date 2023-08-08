Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after buying an additional 888,046 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after buying an additional 759,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $203.57. The company had a trading volume of 712,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,565. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

