Investment Partners LTD. Sells 480 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.69. 5,826,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,319. The stock has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.
Insider Activity at NIKE
In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,461 shares of company stock valued at $27,004,332. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
