Investors Buy High Volume of Novavax Call Options (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 18,494 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the average daily volume of 14,684 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 112,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 185,886 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,251,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,076 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,325,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Down 3.3 %

NVAX traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 20,910,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $2.01. The business had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Novavax

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.